Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Home Bodies

Home should be a sanctuary and an escape. For some people, the comfort and bliss of being at home is thanks to those that they inhabit the space with–but it can also come from treating ourselves. Everybody’s version of tranquility is different, and what we do to achieve it comes down to taste and budget. For some, it’s a lavish throw blanket to cocoon in while watching movies. For others, it’s soaking in the tub and reading a book. Whether it’s beautiful loungewear, incense, serums, candles or cushions, each item in our Home Bodies gift guide is meant to be enjoyed while relaxing, indulging or snoozing at home. Staying home needn’t feel defeatist; it can be replenishing, comforting and provide us with much-needed rest. For all other kinds of gift ideas, browse our complete BUY section, which is updated every day.

Hero image courtesy of Revival