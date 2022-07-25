Mushroom-Inspired Ring Breaks World Record for Most Diamonds

By setting 24,679 diamonds into one ring, Kerala, India-based jewelry company SWA Diamonds broke the world record for most diamonds in a single ring. The shimmering piece of jewelry features nearly double the number of diamonds as the previous record holder (12,638) thanks to its mushroom-inspired design. Modeled after a pink oyster mushroom, the ring incorporates 41 intricate layers of “petals” that are each covered in diamonds. The jewelry-makers poured liquid gold into a plastic mold to form each petal, and then adorned every one of them individually by hand with natural diamonds. The resulting ring weighs 350 grams and is valued at $95,243. Learn more about the unique piece at CNN.

Image courtesy of SWA Diamonds