Svenskt Tenn Presents India Mahdavi’s “Frankly Yours” Exhibit

For Stockholm Design Week 2022 (though running through 23 October), architect and designer India Mahdavi has transformed the whimsical work of Josef Frank into the Frankly Yours exhibit within Svenskt Tenn. Utilizing Frank’s iconic prints and imaginatively designed objects, Mahdavi immerses guests into a wondrous world of color and form. Accompanying the legacy pieces, Mahdavi designed a new floor lamp based on Frank’s “2326” model, as well as new pewter pieces. Read more about the immersive installation at Wallpaper*.

Image courtesy of Svenskt Tenn