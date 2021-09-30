How Becoming a Climavore Could Positively Impact The Planet

Scroll down to see more content

“If you are conscious about it, what you eat is a political act. If you aren’t conscious about it, someone else’s politics have influenced what you are eating,” writes Corinne Mynatt in an essay that focuses on Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe’s Cooking Sections—specifically their CLIMAVORE project. Launched in 2015, CLIMAVORE delves into the ways that humans eat change climates. The project exists thanks to partnerships with ecology, marine biology, agronomy, agriculture, nutrition, science, politics and engineering experts. They suggest collectively altering our eating habits—which, of course, would dramatically alter industries like farming and fishing. They tell MOLD, “Unlike carnivore, omnivore, locavore, vegetarian or vegan, CLIMAVORE is not only about the origin of ingredients, but also about the agency that those ingredients have in providing responses to human-induced climatic events.” One such example is “eating drought-resistant crops during times of water scarcity.” Read more about how embracing the CLIMAVORE approach could benefit the planet at MOLD.

Image courtesy of MOLD