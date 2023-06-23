Chef Brian VanderGast’s “Lemon: A Rooftop Experience Inspired by Krug” at The Ned Nomad

Following the success of last year’s “Single Ingredient” pairing menu series—which starred rice as the key culinary component—Krug’s consumer-facing dinner explorations are continuing this season, at NYC’s The Ned Nomad, with lemons as the counterpoint to the beloved champagne. Featuring Krug Grande Cuvée 171st Édition and Krug Rosé 27th Édition, the spectacular dining experience has been imagined by The Ned’s executive chef, Brian VanderGast, who artful aligns zesty, citric flavors with the maison’s signature aromas, flavors and effervescence. Entitled “Lemon: A Rooftop Experience Inspired by Krug,” the event series is only one facet of the multi-chef Krug x Lemon chronicle, which even includes the cookbook The Zest is Yet to Come. Read more about the event at OpenTable.

Image courtesy of Krug