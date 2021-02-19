Five Cocktails That Support the Cosmic Spirit of Hendrick’s Gin’s New Lunar Expression

Scroll down to see more content

To accompany the first full moon of the year, which took place 28 January, Hendrick’s Gin released their Lunar limited edition in the US (it had its UK release earlier), as well as a moonbathing kit. With floral notes derived from botanicals that thrive at night, Lunar is the second spirit to be produced from master distiller Lesley Gracie’s “Cabinet of Curiosities,” an herbaceous wonderland with ingredients to pull from when desired. The smooth, lightly spiced tipple is bottled at 43% ABV—in Hendrick’s Gin’s apothecary-style bottle, though with new celestial imagery. It joins the ranks of their other exemplary releases—Orbium and Midsummer, included. To highlight the attributes of the new expression, we’ve selected five cocktails that tap into its cosmic spirit below.

Cosmic Cooler

Easy to whip up at home, the Cosmic Cooler emphasizes the flavorful aspects of Lunar with a bit of lime and a bit of sweet simple syrup. It’s refreshing and allows the liquor to shine.

2 oz Hendrick’s Lunar

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

3 oz club soda

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with a cucumber spear.

Crescent Bijou

With the tantalizing complexities of green chartreuse and sweet vermouth, the Crescent Bijou comes to life. For those seeking something herbaceous, it’s a herbal story that continues to unfold.

.5 oz Hendrick’s Lunar

.5 oz green chartreuse

.5 oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Stir ingredients well with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a crescent lemon twist on the side of the glass.

Strawberry Moon Spritz

Fruity and delightful, the Strawberry Moon Spritz is light on the liquor but offers the right amount of sweet tartness to support Lunar. It’s another easy one to assemble.

.5 oz Hendrick’s Lunar

.5 oz maraschino liqueur

.5 oz lemon juice

Club soda

Build in a wine glass over ice. Lightly churn, top with club soda and garnish with slices of strawberry and cucumber.

Moonlight Delight

With apple juice as a supporting player, the Moonlight Delight weaves in lime juice and ginger beer to enhance the gin’s profile. It’s unexpected and bountiful with its complementary tangy components.

1.5 oz Hendrick’s Lunar

1.5 oz apple juice

.5 oz lime juice

Ginger beer

Combine all the ingredients in a wine glass filled with cubed iced. Lightly stir and then top with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of apple and cucumber.

La Lunar

A little jalapeño bite goes a long way in La Lunar but with the balance of cucumber juice, the cocktail offers a bouquet of flavors that each shine at different moments during a sip.

1.5 oz Hendrick’s Lunar

.75 oz cucumber juice

.75 oz lime juice

.75 oz jalapeño simple syrup

1.5 oz club soda

Shake ingredients well with ice and strain into a double rocks glass over ice. Garnish with salted cucumbers and peppercorns.

Images courtesy of Hendrick’s Gin