Merch From Beloved LA Restaurants + Bars

Just like in NYC, purveyors of fine food and beverages in Los Angeles are providing customers with plenty of different services during this strange and strained time. While we continue to suggest ordering pick-up or delivery directly from them whenever possible, sending some Venmo or Cash App tips to your favorite staff members, and buying gift cards or vouchers for venues when they reopen, the following restaurants and bars also have merch galore. We rounded up stylish wearable delights from some of our favorite LA spots so we can represent them no matter where we are.

California is home to some of the best Mexican food outside of Mexico—from taco trucks to fine dining. Lots of LA spots have tasty merch to match their tasty food, including Tacos 1986 (who just launched a range with The Hundreds), Guisados, Guerilla Tacos, and El Compadre.

Coffee experts Go Get ‘Em Tiger and Cofax both have bold apparel available, with the latter offering up a take on their adored Dodgers logo. Sightglass coffee also opened their first LA shop in March, and have tote bags available online.

All-day purveyors of Mediterranean-inspired delights, Kismet also serves up some fine-looking shirts and tote bags, as does Thai eatery Night + Market (located a little further down Sunset Boulevard) whose “Larb King” cap is especially appealing. Also in Silverlake, All Day Baby has apparel aplenty. West Hollywood’s Secret Lasagna aptly taps Garfield for their T-shirt design, while bakery Clark Street Echo Park’s apparel is super-simple and effective.

Also in Echo Park, Ototo sells a shirt adorned with their cat mascot. Tiki bar Lomo (located smack bang in Hollywood) has very appropriate tropical patterned caps on offer. Red Lion Tavern, a stalwart of Silverlake, has tanks and hoodies with their uber-German logo. DTLA gay bar Precint has playful hats, shirts and pins available. Flaming Saddles also has a West Hollywood outpost, so you can represent the bi-coastal cowboy bar.

Each with several locations, Wax Paper (who make delectable sandwiches), Indian eatery Badmaash, and Prime Pizza all sell shirts, hats, jackets, pins and more online. Making spicy dishes inspired by Nashville’s hot chicken, Howlin’ Rays has lots of merch, some of which was designed by Chinatown Market. East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, the charming Petit Trois, and the ever-impressive Same Same Thai each have nicely designed apparel too.

Widely adored Jon and Vinny’s (which first opened in 2015 on Fairfax) has plenty of their own merch, but teamed up with Deer Dana for a recent limited edition design. Other classics like Gjusta (and its sibling Gjelina) and Sqirl have shirts and bags available—the latter playfully emphasizes their free WiFi more than their incredible dishes. Helen’s Wine’s T-shirts have a decidedly cutesy vibe, listing varietals in bright pink like cities on a tour. NYC transplant bar and music venue, Zebulon partnered with Vans for a custom Foot the Bill collaborative sneaker.

Iconic Santa Monica Boulevard cafe The Formosa—which opened back in 1939 and played hosted countless Hollywood movie stars since—now offers everything from keychains to hoodies. Another LA legend, French dip sandwich spot Philippe The Original (which has existed for over 110 years) has apparel and products adorned with their cursive logo. Westlake’s Langer’s Deli has been serving up classics since the ’40s, and also has merchandise like shirts, aprons and caps. Of course, quintessential LA hangout Chateau Marmont sells sweatshirts adorned with an illustration of the famous (and oftentimes infamous) hotel.

Images courtesy of respective venues, hero image courtesy of All Day Baby