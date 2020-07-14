NYC’s Food and Finance High School Releases “Pass the Spatula” Magazine

Traditionally an in-person tasting that event that doubles as a final exam, the Junior Spring Showcase at NYC’s Food and Finance High School transitioned this year into a magazine honoring chefs of color—and a homage to the heroes of the class. Known as Pass the Spatula, the impeccably crafted student publication—online now and in print at the end of July—features interviews, recipes and more. With support from the staff from Cherry Bombe magazine, students also contributed essays, illustrations and graphics. Of greatest importance, throughout, the students address the industry’s longstanding racial inequalities. Read more about the magazine, and the importance of its name, at The New York Times.

