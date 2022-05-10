The Exemplary Cocktails of Formula 1’s First-Ever Miami Grand Prix

Scroll down to see more content

A spectacle of astounding scope and scale, Formula 1‘s inaugural Miami Grand Prix drew a fleet of international attendees to an expansive pop-up ecosystem woven into South Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium. The highly anticipated, 57-lap contest was the centerpiece of an exceptional five-day cultural experience at an autodrome complete with dozens of cocktail bars, shopping opportunities, private clubs and even a fake marina populated with real luxury vessels. Served throughout the entire circuit, and at affiliated venues around Miami, a range of cocktails matched the prestige and excitement of the multi-sensory occasion. Specific liquor categories had official sponsors (with William Grant & Sons claiming the single malt scotch, rum and gin positions on site), thus the seven mixed drinks we highlight below embody the spirit of the extraordinary affair and emphasize the actual spirits committed to Formula 1.

Glenfiddich Mule

Perched atop a multi-story observation platform directly beside the fabricated marina, Glenfiddich’s VIP bar offered a view of one of the longest stretches of the entire Grand Prix. To align with such a luxuriant vantage, the single malt scotch brand served both their Grand Cru 23-year-old release and their milestone Grand Couronne 26 Year. For those who weren’t sipping those spirits neat, the acclaimed whisky brand’s 12-year-old tipple found its way into a bright, effervescent and easy-to-assemble mule.

2oz Glenfiddich 12

0.25oz fresh lime juice

Ginger beer

Stir over ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprig.

Hendrick’s Neptunia Fizz

Served at Hendrick’s Gin’s whimsical and wondrous mechanized tower, which incorporated bursts of rose petals from its roof and myriad performers accentuating the spot’s splendors, the Neptunia Fizz refreshed in the weekend heat. The flavor experience is anchored to the limited release, sea-inspired Hendrick’s Neptunia expression.

2oz Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin

1oz fresh lime juice

1oz simple syrup

Soda

Stir over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with three slices of cucumber.

Flor de Caña Rum Old Fashioned

This Old Fashioned variation was served at Flor de Caña’s thatched outdoor bar in an area of the track called The Grove, where they happened to be serving their 18-year-old release straight from the cask. It’s a worthy riff on the classic with rum acting as a smooth, flavorful alternative to whiskey.

1.5oz Flor de Caña 12

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 tbs of sugar

Splash of premium mineral water

Add ice cubes and pour the ingredients in the order indicated by the recipe. Decorate with orange peel and a red cherry.

Hendrick’s Pit Stop 28

One the menu at the esteemed oasis that is the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, the full-throttle Pit Stop 28 pairs Hendrick’s with Green Chartreuse and sweet vermouth yielding an unexpected and vivacious marriage of flavor. For all its potency, sophistication is never sacrificed in this cocktail, developed by Ashish Sharma. The beverage’s bombastic nature also mirrors that of the shimmering mega-event.

2oz Hendrick’s Gin

0.5oz sweet vermouth

1 barspoon Fernet

1 barspoon Green Chartreuse

1 barspoon maraschino

4 dashes Peychuad’s Bitters

Stir all ingredients. Serve in a wine glass with one large ice cube.

Hendrick’s Tropical Negroni

In the Lobby Bar at the Miami Beach EDITION, the batch-made Tropical Negroni—developed by Valentino Longo—lent a punch of color to the elegant establishment. A vibrant addition to the menu, the classic cocktail variation integrated an array of fruit flavors—coconut included—into the typically bitter profile.

6 liters Hendrick’s Gin

6 liters Coconut Oil Campari*

6 liters Cocchi Torino

3 liters Italicus Bergamot Liquor

Incorporate all ingredients. Serve in an Old Fashioned Glass with one big block of ice. Garnish with banana leaves.

Coconut Oil Campari

48oz unrefined coconut oil (one full container)

3 liters of Campari

Melt coconut oil in microwave. Split the Campari between three containers. Distribute coconut oil evenly. Cover each. Shake well every 30 minutes for four to six hours unrefrigerated. Place in freezer overnight. Remove separated coconut oil from the top of the container and strain the liquid through a coffee filter. Add three liters of normal Campari to this mix to dilute.

Lobos 1707 Old Fashioned

From the bar of Carbone‘s Formula 1 pop-up, a star-studded cast of characters ordered the Lobos Old Fashioned, a play on the classic that replaces whiskey with Lobos 1707 Tequila. Between the delectable aged agave spirit and a custom cinnamon-grapefruit syrup, a cocktail was crafted that matches the restaurant’s award-winning cuisine.

2oz Lobos Resposado

0.5oz cinnamon grapefruit syrup

2 dashes Elamakule Tiki bitters

Stir and strain into a rocks glass. Add ice sphere. Garnish with an orange and grapefruit zest and express.

Flor de Caña Miami Vice

Beloved Miami Beach bar Sweet Liberty brought the most celebratory cocktail to the entire course campus. At their open-air booth, beside the Mia Marina, they served luscious Miami Vice cocktails—a tropical fruit-filled blend of Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Colada, all powered by Flor de Caña rum. There was an elevated creaminess to the indulgent frozen treat that set it beyond expectation.

2oz Flor de Caña rum

1 cup chopped strawberries

1oz fresh lime juice

0.5oz simple syrup

2oz cream of coconut

2oz pineapple juice

Pineapple slice

In a blender, add one ounce of the rum, strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup and one cup crushed ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a hurricane glass and set in the freezer. Clean blender. In the blender, add the remaining one ounce of rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice and one cup crushed ice and blend until smooth. Pour into the hurricane glass that already contains the Strawberry Daiquiri, creating a layered effect. Garnish with a pineapple slice.

Hero image courtesy of Claire Barrett