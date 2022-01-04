The History Of Edible Insects is Interlinked With Women

Julie Lesnik—the world’s only Entomophagy anthropologist (an expert in the practice of eating insects) and the author of Edible Insects and Human Evolution—continues to uncover information about how humans have consumed insects from a cross-cultural and evolutionary perspective. Through her research, Lesnik also found that this development is intricately woven into the history of women. In the past, while men went to hunt for meat, women would use their time to gather, often sitting down with the insects they foraged to talk and eat until they had their fill. Because of this, insect protein acted as a way through which women could empower themselves, revealing the extent to which women played a role as keepers of nutritional knowledge and pointing toward a greater potential for insects to provide nourishment in the future. Read more about Entomophagy’s connection to women and listen to Lesnik’s interview with MOLD on their site.

Image courtesy of MOLD