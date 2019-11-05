Benjamin Benmoyal’s Clothing From Recycled Cassette Tape

Scroll down to see more content

For his collection called It Was Better Tomorrow, Benjamin Benmoyal hand-wove sculptural garments from recycled cassette tape, recycled yarn and Tencel. Benmoyal (a student at London’s Central Saint Martins) drew inspiration from his time in the Israeli army, the colors of Iceland and artists James Turrell and Olafur Eliasson, as well as brutalist architecture. The resulting garments are quite stunning, from their luminous quality to their color palettes, and architectural and voluminous shapes. Find out more through Dezeen’s interview.