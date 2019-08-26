Bravo Sierra’s Military-Tested Line of Wellness Goods

Founded last year by Benjamin Bernet and Justin Guilbert, Bravo Sierra develops high-performing products for US military members, studies their feedback and then offers the results to the civilian market—all while returning 5% of their top line profit to the military’s MWR program. With design by Patrick Li, the creative director of T Magazine, and consultation from Sarah Andelman (the founder of the beloved Colette store), the brand taps world-class talent in order to provide the best products possible, without fuss or frill.

“Some of the most accomplished people [from the military], you couldn’t pick them out of a crowd,” Guilbert says. Reflecting this, the brand’s products may not be as showy or expensive as some of their competitors, but they make up for it by offering goods of the highest quality. “Branding is BS,” he says—referencing their name, military code for the popular curse. “What matters is what’s inside and who made it.”

Bernet—a longtime industry innovator attributed with the launch of lines by Kiehl’s and Glossier—helmed the development of their products, with help from the Special Forces and other active duty military members. And, though their consumer base is 70-80% men, their products are made for all genders.

From the all-in-one shampoo, body wash and shaving cream ($10) to the 100% biodegradable antibacterial body wipes ($11) (commonly referred to as shower towels among military members), all details are considered when developing and launching a new product. For the army or marines, who oftentimes go days without having access to a shower or bunk, products have to be sustainable (they can be left behind or let into waterways) and high-performing.

Of course, plenty of civilians want to check similar boxes; these work, feel good and are approved by some of the world’s strictest authorities—the Environmental Working Group (EWG), Cradle to Cradle, and the Department of Defense. Plus, some of the industry’s most innovative technology is used within several products, from the butane-free shaving cream (which pours out as a sumptuous foam but dissipates into a cream when applied) to the aforementioned all-in-one.

The brand’s affiliation with the military isn’t to have access to a consistent test group or to appeal to a solely military-adjacent market. At first glance, the packaging makes no reference to the brand’s military origins. Rather, it’s sleek, minimal and utilitarian. And, with prices from $5 to $14, the brand is making high-quality products more accessible than ever.

Images courtesy of Bravo Sierra