Gap and Atelier & Repairs Release Collaborative Collection

Launching tomorrow in conjunction with Gap’s 50th anniversary, this collaborative collection with CH favorite Atelier & Repairs repurposes vintage Gap goods from the archive for new products that celebrate both brands’ styles. For Gap, it’s a chance to showcase its expansive archive with a creative twist; for A&R, an opportunity to introduce themselves to Gap’s audience by sharing their talents for breathing new life into old clothes.

“At Gap, sustainability is important to our brand and to our customers,” John Caruso, Gap’s Head of Adult Design, says. “We are committed to reducing the environmental impacts of product manufacturing, and today’s announcement marks the latest step in our journey to integrate more product innovation across our portfolio. This partnership with Atelier & Repairs allows us to reinterpret and reimagine our classic styles, lengthening the traditional product life cycle.”

From rugby sweatshirts to T-shirts, jeans and denim jackets, the 500-item collection is comprehensive and undeniably Gap—yet excitedly contemporary. Whether it be using a familiar text logos or reviving a vintage wash, the collection plays into the charm of thrifted goods but adds a layer of luxury thanks to A&R designer Maurizio Donadi’s lens. Standouts include signature patchwork jeans with contrast stitching and a dark-dyed denim jacket with a vibrant, indigo-dyed back panel.

Products from the Gap and Atelier & Repairs collaboration collection will be available for purchase at select Gap stores in NYC, SF, Ginza, Osaka and London tomorrow, 6 September.

Images courtesy of Gap and Atelier & Repairs