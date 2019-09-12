Gift Guide: Eco-Friendly Grooming Products

For many of us, waiting for big corporations and government sectors to take responsibility for the damage being done to our planet isn’t quite enough. We can all make small but significant changes through our routines—even if it’s just taking the time to read a label to see if the packaging can be composted or recycled, or that the ingredients are less harmful to waterways and marine life. While the US currently only recycles some 9% of plastics, we can also use less—especially in the bathroom, where plastic packaging and chemicals are often everywhere. Not only are the products we’ve selected a little kinder to the planet, the ingredients and materials are better for our bodies. From reusable face cloths to shampoo bars and zero-waste tooth powder, here are some of our favorite grooming products.

Mind and Body Wash

Made from ingredients that are entirely biodegradable—and sustainably and ethically harvested and produced—Bathing Culture’s soap ($20) is kind to both the planet and skin. Crafted using saponified organic coconut, olive and sunflower oils, citric acid, aloe vera and shea butter, it’s rich and nourishing and lathers up beautifully. Thanks to essential oils (all wild-harvested and organic) it smells fresh and a little citrusy. The bottle itself is made from 100% recycled materials that were collected from curbs throughout California.

Reusable Organic Bamboo and French Terry Rounds

An alternative to single-use cotton pads, these reusable rounds ($19)—made from bamboo velour and French terry—can be used to remove makeup, wash and exfoliate, and even to apply lotions. The bamboo side is softer than cotton while the French terry (crafted from hemp) is a little coarser. Additionally, thanks to the black colorway, they hide stains effectively—yet are safe for regular washing machines. For the listed price you’ll receive five rounds. Price is in CAD.

Shampoo Bar

Ethically made from all-natural ingredients, byhumankind’s vegan shampoo bar ($13) comes in three fragrance options: lemongrass, thyme or lemon lavender. Base components across all three include anatto seed, hydrolyzed oat protein and rosemary extract—and our favorite is the fresh, citrusy lemongrass scent, which boasts additional notes of lime and sage. Not only does the shampoo bar offer an alternative to chemical-filled options, it’s also minimally packaged, so it’s kinder to the environment. Additionally, it’s airplane-friendly.

Cloud Loom Organic Towels Set

Made from 100% organic cotton, Coyuchi’s Cloud Loom towels ($198) are produced by sustainable practices (avoiding pesticides and with less water). The ultra-absorbent fabric stays soft through countless uses and remains lightweight even when wet. This luxuriously cozy set is comprised of two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.

Tiger Tooth Powder

Sold in a container that’s entirely compostable, Tiger Tooth Powder ($11) is a toothpaste alternative that leaves your mouth feeling just as fresh and clean as traditional pastes. Made from organic, natural ingredients, the powder tastes minty with a hint of clove and is super-easy to use: simply sprinkle on your toothbrush, add a little water and brush as normal.

Anti-Aging Face Cream

Filled with 13 peptides, actives and antioxidants, Mad Hippie’s face cream ($26) comes in a travel-friendly 30ml bottle and combats signs of aging while offering hydration. The cream is gentle on sensitive skin and free from parabens, petrochemicals, phtalates, synthetic dyes and fragrances. Coconut and argan oil add a rich texture, contributing to the feeling of nourishment.

100% Recycled Toilet Paper

Made from 100% recycled paper, Who Gives A Crap’s toilet paper ($30) is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional, big brand versions. Their iteration is three-ply, made without inks, dyes or scents and boast 400 sheets per roll. For $30, you receive a box of 24 rolls. Additionally, the brand gives 50% of its profits to WaterAid—an initiative that helps provide access to clean water and toilets, as well as education regarding sanitation and hygiene.

Activator 7 Oil

Free from harmful additives, Sans Ceuticals’ products are small-batches from 100% naturally derived ingredients. Their three-in-one Activator 7 Oil ($38) is incredibly nourishing and can be used on the face, hair and body to stimulate cell repair and increase collagen production. With plenty of vitamin A, it helps to correct damaged skin thanks to anti-oxidants. Importantly, the ingredients are 100% biodegradable, the packaging is 100% recyclable and all ink used is made from vegetables.

Fragrance-Free Hand Soap

While “fragrance free,” Faith in Nature’s hand soap (£3) has a very faint, pleasant scent from its seaweed-base. The aforementioned seaweed is wild-harvested and boasts helpful antioxidants, minerals and proteins. Packaged in recycled cardboard, the vegan soap is free from parabens and SLS. It produces a rich lather and leaves skin feeling clean, but soft and nourished.

Images courtesy of respective brands