Apple, Google and Amazon Join Forces for More Connected Smart-Homes

A new coalition (which officially launches this year) between Apple, Google, Amazon and the Zigbee Alliance will result in most new devices being compatible with each aforementioned brands’ smart-home products. Setting an official standard for how products should coexist and connect will “make it easier both for consumers to build their ideal smart-home environment and also for manufacturers to develop new products.” That means one day (in the not too distant future) a network of Amazon’s Alexa, Siri, and Google’s Assistant could be compatible over WiFi and work together to deliver news and entertainment, complete tasks, and control smart devices within your home. Read more at Dezeen.

