This Free AI Tool Fixes Old Photos

GFP-GAN is an open-source photo-restoration tool that uses AI to transform old photos that may have faded over time or become damaged. The algorithm makes an educated guess about missing or damaged details from each image, smoothing out creases and enhancing color. While the AI may not always recreate an exact replica of the original photo, the restored images have been meaningfully impressive. It’s also free and incredibly easy to use, as users only need to upload the image they want to fix, click “restore” and wait for the results. Learn more about the new tool at BGR.

Image courtesy of BGR.