Exhibition Captures the Depth of Climate Change With an Ampoule of Air from 1765

At the Glasgow Science Centre, the Polar Zero exhibition chronicles climate change in a remarkable new way. Featuring an ampoule of air from 1765, the exhibit showcases the purest possible air trapped in ice, dated right before what scientists believe is the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. Artist Wayne Binitie—in collaboration with scientists from the British Antarctic Survey—discovered how to dig and analyze ice cores to display one with pure air alongside one without and reveal climate change’s effects. Through preserving the ice, the popping of ancient air bubbles and samples of the ice water, visitors can view, hear and taste the history of the planet unlike ever before. Learn more about Polar Zero‘s feat of art and science at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Jane Barlow/The Gaurdian