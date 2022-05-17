Microsoft Redesigns the Mouse for People with Disabilities

Around one billion people in the world live with a disability, which is why Microsoft has launched their new Adaptive Accessories line—a range of tools that provides a more accessible keyboard and mouse experience on a PC or iPhone. The kit (which will be available later this year) has three elements: a square mouse, a button with programmable pressure sensors and a hub that connects everything. Button designs are easily interchangeable and programmable, making them adaptive to each user’s needs. CAD files are even included so anyone can design and 3D print their own add-ons. “No two people are going to be the same. Everyone needs a different solution,” says Gabi Michel, director of accessible accessories at Microsoft. The diversity of options comes from Microsoft’s Inclusive Tech Lab, where the company works directly with people with different disabilities to redesign tools. Read more about this at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Microsoft