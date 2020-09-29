NASA Ships its Space-Ready Bathroom to the ISS This Week

Finding the perfect toilet for space has stumped researchers and designers at NASA for some time—so much so that they opened a crowd-sourced design competition looking for a better option. Now, NASA announces, they’re going to send a new bathroom option to the International Space Station. The $23 million set-up proves 40% lighter and 60% smaller (by volume) and helps NASA reach its goal of 98% water-recovery for future deep-space missions. Plus, the new toilet’s construction is much more resistant to corrosion and wear, rendering it less likely to need maintenance in space. Read more at Travel + Leisure.

Image courtesy of James Blair / NASA