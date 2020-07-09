Pantone’s Super-Fast Color Match App

With a pocket-sized card and an app, Pantone has made identifying colors incredibly easy and fast. Users simply download the Pantone Connect app (available on iOS and android), place the laminated card over the hue they want to match (with the card’s window exposing the selected color), and align their phone to the correct angle for the app to snap a picture and find the Pantone shade that most closely resembles that tone. Alternative colors will also appear, and users have the ability to then save these colors to their collection. The entire process takes just 25 seconds. See more at designboom.

