Project Leonardo, Sony’s first accessible game controller, is a customizable, first-party device for PlayStation. Developed thanks to input from members of the disabled community, the controller features a split design, enabling thumbstick repositioning, an ease of use without having to hold the device and flexible buttons. This means players exert less energy when moving between gears. The layout is also changeable, from the shapes and sizes of caps to where they are on the remote. “Because players can customize it according to their needs, there is no one ‘right’ form factor. We want to empower them to create their own configurations,” Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto tells Wired, where you can read more about the re-designed controller.

Image courtesy of Sony