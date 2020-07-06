This “Smart Mask” Can Translate Japanese Into Eight Languages

Japanese start-up Donut Robotics has elevated the face mask category by creating a “smart” version capable of translating and transmitting messages from Japanese into eight other languages. The “c-mask” (made from plastic and worn over a regular cloth mask) connects to an app on your phone or tablet “that can transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice.” While the result of years of development, the mask itself was invented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Donut Robotics chief executive Taisuke Ono says, they have used their robot technology “to create a product that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society.” At around $40 each, these masks will be relatively accessible and should begin shipping in Japan this September, with other countries to follow. Read more at Reuters.

