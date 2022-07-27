New Face Mask Material Captures and Deactivates COVID Particles

Researchers have developed a new membrane-based respiratory mask that captures and deactivates the COVID-19 particles it encounters. The mask filters particles the same way N95 masks do, but the new material also features antiviral enzymes that destroy SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins (which are what allow the virus to enter the body). According to the developer’s tests, 99% of targeted particles were successfully filtered out by the mask with coronavirus-sized aerosols stopped and destroyed within 30 seconds. This is even more protective than N95 masks. Plus, the material’s membrane can be changed in thickness and porosity, leaving room for further innovations and implementations down the line. Learn more about this vital safety improvement at Science Alert.

Image courtesy of Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Moment/Getty Images