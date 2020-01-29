Bomber Ski + Bentley’s Exclusive Partnership

In every elite athlete’s career, there comes a time when they must retire from competition. For Bode Miller, that came at 38 years old, after more than two decades of professional ski racing. But instead of fully retiring, Miller decided to capitalize on his unique expertise as one of the greatest skiers of all time and remain active in the world of snow sport. Today, alongside real estate developer Robert Siegel, Miller co-owns Bomber Ski, a company that aims to become one of the world’s highest quality and most sought-after ski brands. In a market where many ski companies mass-produce their products, Bomber sets itself apart with a vertically integrated solution: all of their skis are painstakingly handmade at the brand’s wholly-owned and operated factory in Biella, Italy—located in the foothills of the Alps. Each pair takes 30+ hours to craft. They feature beautiful, high-quality all-wood cores, pre-bonded ABS sidewalls and a durable carbon-steel finish.

In a major collaboration serving as a stamp of approval for Bomber’s credentials, the brand recently partnered with Bentley on an even more exclusive range of skis. In honor of Bentley’s 100th year in 2019, the limited edition Centenary Skis take inspiration from the diamond motifs found in the EXP 100 GT concept car launched and are finished with 24-karat gold-plated diamond-shape inserts. The Black Diamond Edition Skis also feature the same shapes but with an all-black gloss finish. Both make for eye-catching, luxurious skis.

“I think after this collaboration, Bomber will make even better skis and Bentley will make even better products,” says Miller. “Industries tend to stay in their own silos, so when you get a partnership like this, both parties walk away with something different than they came into it with.”

Take those diamond inserts, for instance. They began as a design proposition from Chris Cooke (Bentley’s head of product design ) who, admittedly had never designed skis before embarking on this project. So although his proposed diamond-shaped inserts where a nod to Bentley’s aesthetic identity, Miller interpreted them to serve a function. They act as pressure points to increase the skis’ torsional flex. When you carve a turn on these skis, they really, really carve and will hold a turn. “Because of the design Bentley brought to the table, we were able to do something we wouldn’t have normally done,” Miller continues. “It produced a ski that’s super substantial underfoot. It’s even more stable and predictable than usual, through any type of conditions.”

Outside of product, Bomber and Bentley are also offering a Ski and Drive Experience with Bode Miller himself. The first edition—coming up in March—is a six-day, five-night adventure beginning at Telluride’s exclusive Lumière with Inspirato property before a private air transfer to the luxurious Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Bomber’s full line-up of skis will be available for demo runs, and Bentley will also have cars available for guests to drive.

During the day, Miller will provide guests with his expert guiding and coaching on the slopes. By night, guests will indulge in fine wines and cuisine at some of those resorts’ respected restaurants, such as Telluride’s Alpino Vino—the highest elevation fine-dining restaurant in North America.

This is an incredibly exclusive way to experience skiing. It’s not every day you’re able to carve turns next to Bode Miller (as he offers you tips) on some of the world’s finest skis, which he designed himself.

Images courtesy of Bomber Ski + Bentley