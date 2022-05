A waterfall of visceral description and urgent feeling that cascades like an unsolvable riddle, Regina Spektor’s theatrical new single, “Up the Mountain,” is a collision of energy, sound and style. Part orchestral, part electronic, the avant-pop track was co-produced by Spektor and John Congleton. It’s a second glimpse at Home, before and after (out 24 June), Spektor’s forthcoming full length—her first since 2016.