Brooklyn-based singer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ Mena Sachdev has released their debut single under the moniker Blue Mena. The very pretty “Knocked Out” is a psych-tinged pop song that explores identity, gender, sex, love and authenticity. Part breezy bop, part introspective indie, it comes accompanied by a retro-leaning video directed by Clare Severinghaus and Madeleine Olson.