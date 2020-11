“We are losers on the verge of something great,” Balthazar (aka Belgian bandmates Maarten Devoldere, Jinte Deprez, Simon Casier, Michiel Balcaen and Tijs Delbeke) proclaim on their new single, “Losers,” which will appear on their forthcoming album, Sand. Disco-tinged, filled with falsetto and twangy guitar, the indie-pop tune remains sonically similar to past releases but also demonstrates the band’s evolving confidence.