Creative Masks From Around the World

Beginning with the lucha libre-inspired masks of Isaías Huerta (a resident of Puebla, Mexico), Atlas Obscura explores creative face masks made all over the world. Huerta—a retired wrestler and current costume-maker—began designing masks for friends and family, eventually extending his output to others. As unique as Huerta’s designs are, his desire to enhance his masks with representations of personality is universal. Now, more than ever, individuals are wearing face masks, and modifying them in creative and playful ways. Head to Atlas Obscura to see more masks, from Indonesia to Palestine, Ecuador and beyond.

Via atlasobscura.com Posted on