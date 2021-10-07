Elujay feat. serpentwithfeet: Luvaroq

Groovy drums, sweet vocals and a touch of funk make up Elujay’s sanguine track, “Luvaroq.” Featuring serpentwithfeet’s crooning vocals, the song masterfully mixes elements and genres, transporting listeners to Elujay’s relaxing, West Coast world. The vintage-inspired music video, directed by Kokie Padilla and exquisitely colored by Jonny Thorpe, manifests the single’s instinctual, sway-worthy nature into scenes of car rides, chess games and frolicking beach days. Both visually and sonically, the song feels like a breath of fresh air.