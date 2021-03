London-born rapper/singer ENNY (aka Enitan Adepitan) ruminates on repetition and the results of gentrification, anxiety and more on “Same Old.” An uplifting instrumental backs the track, which is defiant, but ends with jubilation. “Now we pop champagne in celebration / I’m drugged up on the elation / I got tired of being patient / I saw truth and had to face it / I knew then that I could make it out,” Adepitan raps.