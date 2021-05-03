Gavin Turek feat. bLAck pARty: SLIDE

Singer-songwriter Gavin Turek has teamed up with singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer bLAck pARty (aka Malik Flint) for a duet called “SLIDE” that meshes together their lush disco and tropical funk styles seamlessly. Of the R&B tune, Turek says, “As an artist, it’s too easy to get discouraged by rejection in this process. Time continues to escape regardless, and you must choose to slide into the next step. You must decide to keep going whether or not you get the validation you seek.” With elements of ’70s soul, the sultry song emits nostalgia and nonchalance.