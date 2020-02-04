Hinds: Good Bad Times

Members of Spanish four-piece Hinds (Carlotta Cosials, Ana Perrote, Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen) turn into superheroes for the video accompanying their just-released English/Spanish song “Good Bad Times.” While this new track is a more glossy, pop-inflected tune than their previous music (which leans toward garage rock), it retains some of that lo-fi, scuzzy nature fans have grown to expect. With a summery vibe, “Good Bad Times” will appear on Hinds’ upcoming album, The Prettiest Curse.