Philadelphia-based Ivy Sole (aka Taylor C McLendon) teams up with Kingsley Ibeneche for “Dangerous,” an enchanting song about unreciprocated love. The singer/rapper bounces between soothing, soulful vocals and melodic rap, while Ibeneche adds sweet falsetto. As the mellow beat fades, McLendon muses, “I guess what I’m trying to say is, I’m still learning how to belong to me / Even though it feels like I belong to you, y’know?”