From South London recording artist Jessica Wilde’s new double A-side, Wasted / F*ck U I’m Sober Now!, lead track “Wasted” kicks off a two-part tale with wild nights and moments of regret. Through both sharp spoken-word and soulful R&B vocals, Wilde delivers dynamic storytelling—and her ability to oscillate between shattered soul and force of empowerment (one track later) reveals a true depth of talent.