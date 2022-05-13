Kendrick Lamar feat. Taylour Paige: We Cry Together

Kendrick Lamar returns with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the Pulitzer-winning rapper’s highly anticipated fifth LP and the first to be released since 2017’s critically acclaimed DAMN. In addition to the inclusion of many frequent collaborators, the album welcomes Zola actor Taylour Paige on the powerful duet, “We Cry Together” (also featuring a Florence + the Machine sample) that centers on an escalating argument. Though the scathing track’s narrative twists in upon itself at the end, it never dips in profound intensity.