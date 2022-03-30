King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Magenta Mountain

Prolific Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard craft another immersive, expansive soundscape in their latest track and video “Magenta Mountain.” In the eight-minute video (taken from the band’s live performance in Melbourne), the neon-pop single starts off with an inviting melody before bursting with robust percussion and a mesmerizing guitar solo. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming album Omnium Gatherum (out 22 April), the band’s first album not centered on a specific theme.