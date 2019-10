Recorded to accompany her appearance in Playboy magazine’s Pleasure Issue, King Princess has released “Hit the Back (Playboy School of Pop)” and it’s an upbeat, seductive pop song—though the beginning prepares the listener for a ballad. King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) impersonates a handful of high-school stereotypes in the accompanying video, and the stills are pulled from it for her feature in the magazine.