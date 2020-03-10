Monophonics: Last One Standing

California-based band Monophonics makes music that sounds plucked from another era, with tinges of Curtis Mayfield and Al Green. There’s a timelessness to their releases and their newest single, “Last One Standing,” is no exception. The seven-minute song ebbs and flows: there are groovy, cinematic cuts carried by drums, a bass guitar and horns, and crescendoing choruses built around vocalist Kelly Finnigan’s soulful voice. “I will be the last one standing,” a choir chants alongside Finnigan.