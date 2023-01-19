New York Bans Forever Chemicals From Clothing

A new bill has passed in New York that bans the selling and distribution of apparel that contains toxic chemicals across the state. The move, which is slated to go into effect by the end of the year, follows a similar mandate passed in California. The noted chemicals—perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (aka PFAs or forever chemicals)—are notoriously difficult to recycle, contribute to environmental damage and are believed to cause cancer and other illnesses. Eliminating them is a step forward in protecting the health of the planet and people. Learn more about the move at The Hill.

Image courtesy of Marc A Hermann/MTA