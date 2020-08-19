NYPL’s List of Essential Reads on Feminism

On the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment (securing some women’s right to vote in the USA, though it’s crucial to note that Black women would have to wait almost 50 years), the New York Public Library has released their list of Essential Reads on Feminism. With books and essays for kids, teens and adults, the lengthy selection includes “first-hand accounts and histories” that trace the achievements and serious limitations of suffrage, as well as more contemporary pieces that explore feminism’s intrinsic links with “race, class, education, and LGBTQ+ activism.” From well-known books like Susan Faludi’s Backlash to works by Hida Viloria, bell hooks, and L.H. Stallings, the list includes biographies, poetry, historical non-fiction and more. There are also plenty of resources for further reading on the NYPL site.

Image courtesy of NYPL