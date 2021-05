Musician, rapper, singer and producer Patrick Paige II (also The Internet’s bass player) has just released his second album, the 17-track If I Fail Are We Still Cool?. From it comes “So They Say,” a soulful meditation on self-doubt, creativity and success. Bouncing between bravado and uncertainty, the entire album proves itself to be self-reflective without being self-indulgent—replete with velvety vocals, juicy bass lines and an overall effortless vibe.