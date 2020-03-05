Greater Goods’ Upcycled Everyday Accessories

Dubbed the “Freitag of functionwear,” Greater Goods—under the direction of designer Jaimus Tailor—uses vintage and repurposed materials to craft totes, bottle and chalk bags, and more. Not only does Tailor rely exclusively on pre-used material, he’s also spotlighting the potential of repurposing, a sustainable alternative to purchasing products made using virgin materials. “It’s more design than art. I never go in with a plan of ‘this bag is going to look like this.’ A lot of these jackets are so complex, their shape dictates the final outcome. It’s like woodwork—the scrap piece of wood dictates what the final piece can be,” Tailor tells Field Mag. Read more there.

