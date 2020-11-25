Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Cannabis Connection

Scroll down to see more content

For design-minded readers who smoke, toke, soak, slather, nibble or enjoy cannabis in any other way, our Cannabis Connection gift guide takes the casual session to a sophisticated level—be it through updated technology, opulent aesthetics, or both. Most readers who partake are well aware of important organizations like Cannabis For Conservation, Marijuana Policy Project, The Last Prisoner Project and local bail funds supporting those who have been unfairly incarcerated for minor drug offenses. Beyond championing people discriminated against through the country’s failed war on drugs, it’s crucial that cannabis enthusiasts remain mindful of the racial disparity regarding those profiting from the industry, too. We encourage readers to look into where their money is going, and we’ve included products here that support those aforementioned organizations and/or are owned by Black and Indigenous individuals.

Of course, the Cannabis Connection gift guide comprises products made for a good time—and that good time can be elevated higher when there are positive byproducts. For all other gift ideas, peruse our full BUY guide, which is updated daily.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Piecework, Broccoli + Carl Ostberg