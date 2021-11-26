Holiday Gift Guides 2021: $25 and Under

Scroll down to see more content

Whether it’s shopping for family members, buying for friends, taking part in gift exchanges with colleagues, mailing presents across the world, attending festive parties, hosting dinners or traveling, the expense of the holiday season adds up. It’s just as important for everyone to feel comfortable and secure during this time as it is to try to bring joy to those around us. With that in mind, we scoured the internet—as we do every year—to find more affordable ideas for people of all ages. Within our $25 and Under Gift Guide there are items starting at only a couple dollars. For products at various price levels, our full BUY section is updated daily.

Image from TOILETPAPER 2022 Calendar, courtesy of Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari