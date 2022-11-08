Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Design Desires

Scroll down to see more content

The introduction of one new element of furniture or decor—whether that’s a lamp, textile, mirror or another object—can change an entire room. And while everyone’s design preferences are distinctly personal, gifting design items can be deeply meaningful, with a glimpse of something on display acting as a reminder of shared memories or familial moments. With this in mind, we’ve assembled our Design Desires gift guide, complete with subtle objects, bombastic additions, items imbued with thoughtful messages and purely impressive pieces, too. For all other gift ideas, take a look at the complete BUY section, which is updated daily.

Hero image courtesy of Gubi