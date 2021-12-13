Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Gifts That Give Back

Scroll down to see more content

In December, our collective consumerism can reach a fever pitch and prompt some very real self-reflection regarding our approach to the festive season. With this in mind, we encourage readers to donate time or money—if possible—to local mutual aid initiatives or larger organizations like The Loveland Foundation, The Trevor Project, Last Prisoner Project, Everytown, Kiva, RAICES, Know Your Rights and the ACLU. Sometimes, though, you can buy a present that a loved one will adore and give to an important cause at the same time. With apparel, art, food, grooming products, jewelry and much more, our Gifts That Give Back guide overflows with ideas that will have far-reaching, positive effects. Be sure to peruse the complete BUY section for more gift ideas this season.

Hero image of Annie Bielski‘s “Outside” (2020) courtesy of the artist and Fort Makers