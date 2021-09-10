Jackie O’s Iconic Sunglasses Inspire Monica Armani’s New Furniture

B&B Italia presented their latest collection at the 2021 Salone del Mobile, which included new work by artist and architect Monica Armani. The table and chair—dubbed “Allure O” and “Flair O,” respectively—embody the glamorous and glitzy style of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The style icon’s influence can be spotted through elliptical shapes (directly inspired by Jackie O’s signature shades) and clean curves that harken back to the ’60s and ’70s. Read more about Armani’s design process at Wallpaper*.

Image courtesy of Studio Likeness