Mirna Pierre’s “View” Typeface is a Tribute to Black Designers

Drawing inspiration from the ’70s, Orlando-based designer Mirna Pierre created her new typeface, called View, with Black designers in mind—to honor those across history, pay homage to her peers and inspire those of the future. Curvy, bold and decidedly retro (without being gimmicky), View was made as part of the AIGA SPORT Mentorship program. “I just want people to appreciate my work for what it is,” she tells Ayla Angelos at It’s Nice That. “If they’re able to learn something new and go on a journey of their own to find out more about Black designers and their untold history, then that’s a win.” Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Mirna Pierre