Nine Exciting New Watches Between $100 to $100,000

As time passes, watch brands continue to release new models and styles to appease collectors and appeal to new consumers. The value of a wristwatch remains unchanged: more than a vessel for timekeeping; it’s also an expression of taste. In many cases, it’s also an investment. The following watches posses something extra—a flourish of color, an intonation from texture, a partnership of aesthetics. They also represent a broad range of prices and, arguably, even personalities.

Grand Seiko Soko US Special Edition

A wristwatch inspired by the end of autumn in Japan (a sub-season called sōkō in Japanese), Grand Seiko’s Soko Special Edition watch nods to the first frost and the fortitude of bamboo (referenced in texture on the dial). One of two limited edition, US-only pieces, this 39mm stainless steel Soko watch ($5,000) features a proprietary Spring Drive 9R65 Caliber automatic movement inside.

Breda PLAY

Formed from recycled plastic, the colorful Breda PLAY ($100) stuns in translucent tangerine. It’s a summer 2020 release from the often-collaborative and family-run, Dallas-based brand. Inside the watch, a Japan-made “2025 3 Hand” movement is visible through an exposition caseback. The 35mm case allows the watch to be an appropriate fit for all genders.

Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser x MB&F

A collaboration between two visionary watch brands, the Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon ($79,000) sees H Moser & Cie work in conjunction with CH favorite MB&F. Limited to 15 pieces, the watch—with stunning 3D architecture—originated as a Moser design but it has been injected with MB&F’s sci-fi structure. It’s also only half of the collaboration, as Moser brought their refined aesthetics to the beloved MB&F LM101 wristwatch, too (pictured in the hero).

Alpina Seastrong Diver Comtesse

Available in the US in August, though already out in Switzerland, Alpina’s Seastrong Diver Comtesse (1,095CHF) sets an elegant mother-of-pearl dial within a sporty 34mm stainless steel case. This functional dive watch includes a unidirectional bezel, luminous hands and a screw-down crown. It could (and should) be used when diving, as it can withstand 300 meters in depth.

Zodiac Grandrally Chronograph

Zodiac’s Grandrally Chronograph ($495 to $595) honors the brand’s iconic driver chronographs from the late ’60s and early ’70s. All of the pieces measure to 45mm watch, including the endearing green dial iteration, which comes on a leather strap. Each of these Swiss-made Zodiac watches draw power from a Quartz chronograph movement.

Ressence Type 1 Slim X

To celebrate independent watch innovator Ressence‘s 10th anniversary, the brand released a limited edition model called the Type 1 Slim X ($21,500). A variation on their Type 1 Slim (which debuted in 2019), the X model employs their signature Ressence Orbital Convex System (ROCS) time-telling mechanism but incorporates an olive-green dial with various finishes. Only 40 were produced. It’s an exciting, welcome release from another favorite.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Off-Centered Chronograph

An exquisite variation of Jaquet Droz‘s Grande Seconde Off-Centered Chronograph, the new 43mm Black Onyx iteration ($21,000) flows through an “off-center” dial design that invokes a tilting figure eight. Atop the black stone, one large central seconds hand sweeps opposite a counterweight and over two subdials, one of which offers a retrograde date function. One pumpkin-shaped monopusher activates the chronography. Inside the stainless steel case, the brand’s Jaquet Droz 26M5R caliber movement drives all functions. It’s visible working behind an exposed sapphire crystal caseback. Undeniably, the timepiece is even greater than the sum of its carefully considered parts.

Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Blue

From its circular blue sapphire crystal set within its 40mm rounded-square case to its skeletonized dial, Bell & Ross’s BR 05 Skeleton Blue ($6,400 to $6,900) plays on their groundbreaking architecture. This style, available on either a blue rubber strap or satin-finished and polished steel bracelet, is limited to 500 pieces. Within, the brand’s calibre BR-CAL.322 automatic mechanical movement gives it life.

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink

Limited to 200 pieces and designed in collaboration with Garage Italia (and their founder Lapo Elkann), Hublot‘s Big Bang Millennial Pink ($20,900) features a unique satin-finished and polished pink anodized aluminum case and matte pink skeleton dial. The 42mm automatic watch, powered by their Unico 2 automatic chronograph movement, also includes a very uncommon velcro strap. Altogether, it’s an experimental endeavor for the brand intended for all genders.

Hero image courtesy of MB&F + H Moser & Cie