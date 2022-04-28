Onsloe Springtime Gift Guide

Shot on location at botanical gardens and arboretums on Long Island, Onsloe‘s latest campaign brings an extra element of vibrancy to their limited edition, customizable apparel. Redefining and reimagining what traditional menswear can be, the NY-based brand thoughtfully crafts their garments to order. No excess inventory means no unnecessary waste. Rather, each item—whether that’s their casual terrycloth sweatshirts or their more formal herringbone chinos—has been carefully created. Their spring essentials, a few of which are included here, provide options for all types of occasions, from laidback brunches to fancy dinners, picnics, parties and more.

With Onsloe’s colorful photoshoot in mind, we were inspired by springtime getaways, and have put together a springtime gift guide comprising all things Long Island. Whether heading out to Sag Harbor, Greenport, Montauk or Shelter Island, these goods—all of which are made or customized on Long Island—encourage an extra special weekend out of the city.

Washington Performance Double Pleated Shorts

The Washington Performance shorts ($125) are classic double-pleated bottoms enhanced with features for improved comfort and motion. Utilizing a washed Japanese performance fabric increases the garment’s soft texture and flexibility. The choice between regular and slim fit further ensures a personalized look.

The One Nighter (50 Oysters)

Available to ship throughout the US, Peeko oysters ($100) embody the fresh taste of New York’s Long Island. Harvested daily in Little Peconic Bay, they feature deep-cupped bottom shells (whose golden color palette evokes that of a croissant) that imbue the oysters with greater flavor. Their liquor (natural liquid) is bright and salty but not overwhelmingly so. Altogether, Peeko’s shellfish are balanced with a punchy brine and tinge of sweetness.

Joffre Double Breasted Soft Sport Coat

A blend of premium Italian linen and cotton makes the Joffre double-breasted sport coat ($395) light and airy enough for spring and summer without sacrificing structure, which ensures it maintains an elevated silhouette. Woven in Biella, Italy and finished with Corozo buttons (from tagua nut that’s been harvested using environmentally-friendly methods), this sophisticated piece (available in white or navy) yields a relaxed yet refined expression that pairs with chinos or shorts—especially the brand’s Washington iteration.

Gallery 2019

Nuanced and balanced, Gallery 2019 wine ($50) is a blend exclusively crafted from Chardonnay and Viognier vintages and bolstered by notes of mango, vanilla and melon. Made in sustainable small batches by family-owned winery Bedell Cellars in North Fork, Long Island, the wine’s salinity, minerality and bright acidity capture the maritime terroir from where it hails.

Marlborough Pop-Over Linen Shirt in Blue

The beauty of this pop-over linen shirt ($159) lies in its aesthetic and function-forward details. A long placket allows for easily slipping the shirt on and off, while its fabric, a light Italian Délavé linen, adds depth to this coastal blue hue—which is crafted to look better with wear and over time.

Homemade Fig Jam

Produced at one of the last remaining farms in Huntington, Long Island—Kerber’s Farm—this homemade fig jam ($15) is sweet yet not cloying. Using California figs, the jam’s brightness is owed to the addition of balsamic vinegar and it’s given warmth and depth through the addition of vanilla extract, spice and light brown sugar.

Henri Blanket

Named after Henri Matisse, this 100% Egyptian cotton throw ($160) nods to the painter’s mastery of color, shape and abstractionism. Not entirely a throwback, however, the blanket remains refreshed with its use of various compositions and warm hues—from the classic blue and red of “Flag,” to the beige and yellow of “Hazy Citrus,” the peach and brown in “Night Bloom,” and cream and pink in “Warm Blush.” This playful but elegant piece can be used indoors or outdoors.

Summer Cloud Goat Cheese

A ripened goat cheese, aged for about one year in wax rind, Summer Cloud ($15) is thoughtfully crafted at Catapano Dairy Farm in Peconic, Long Island. Firm, tangy and finished with a hint of lemon, this Caerphilly-style cheese makes for a crowd-pleasing provision—perfect for picnics or charcuterie.

